SC transgender community concerned after states given authority over bathroom rules

South Carolina's transgender community has concerns after word that federal Justice and Education department leaders are revoking an Obama-era policy on restroom choice. The change would allow states to set their own policies.

For the last decade or so, Greg Green has made his home in what seemed Thursday to be a quiet neighborhood in Lexington County's Red Bank area.

Green says he gets along well with neighbors, including those who know he hasn't always been just one of the guys. Green is transgender; comfortably so in one of the state's most conservative counties.

"Just like we fought it last April we'll come together and do it again. I mean that was really the quickest coalition of people to come together last year," he says.

Green is referring to successful efforts almost a year ago to block a South Carolina version of HB2 -- North Carolina's transgender bathroom bill. He and other opponents took part in this hearing led by then-Senators Joel Lourie and Lee Bright.

Bright, at the time, led the effort to prevent transgender people from using restrooms aligning with their gender identities. And he got some support.



"One of these days someone is going to get hurt. Possibly it could be someone could get killed," said bill supporter Johnny Gardner. "Because there's people -- anybody that's decent does not want someone walking in on their spouse or their daughter or granddaughter. I know I for sure would not want that."

Trump administration policy announced Wednesday night would reverse a directive from the Obama White House indicating states could lose federal funding if they prevented transgender students from using restrooms of their choice. Now the government says the decision should be up to the states.

Related Link: Administration lifts transgender student bathroom guidance

"That leaves us with McMaster and it's very nerve-wracking. It makes me nervous. It makes me very nervous for our state," Green says.

Green says South Carolina's transgender community and its supporters have grown since last April and now may have to mobilize again.

Last year, state leaders including Governor Nikki Haley and the head of the state Chamber of Commerce said bathroom bill legislation was not needed in South Carolina. The Associated Press reports bills to limit transgender access to public restrooms are pending in a dozen states including this one, but meeting opposition even in conservative areas.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.