Winter heat wave affecting incoming crops

As we continue to experience some unusually warm temperatures we’re looking at how the warm temperatures are affecting incoming crops across the state.

The winter heat wave has caused crops like peaches, blueberries and strawberries to bloom at least one month early. At this point, any cold weather that could come in the next several weeks would only be a burden to farmers and the crops.

"You don't want that tree to start blooming ahead of a final cold snap that can come along," according to South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. "It'll snap them off."

If the blooms are damaged, that could lead to you spending more money at the grocery store. If the warm weather continues though, that means the supply of the fruit is greater and the costs, lower.

"We work on supply and demand," Weathers said. "If we have an abundant crop of peaches, apples, corn, soybeans then the prices offset a great yield."

So what does that mean for your wallet right now? Commissioner Weathers said "the food prices should be relatively flat in 2017."

