FIRST ALERT: Winter canceled? Get ready for possible record-breaking highs

Nothing could be finer than to be in Carolina with 80 degrees temperatures in February.

High pressure continues to be large and in charge of the forecast Friday before a cold front arrives midday Saturday giving us cooler temperatures, at

least for a day before we are back into the 70s by Monday.

The record high for this date is 81 degrees set in 1985.

"I believe we’ll break that today with a high of 82 degrees by afternoon," said WIS First Alert meteorologist Tim Miller.

So far in February, 16 days in the Midlands have been above 70 degrees, with the highest temperature on February 12, when a record high of 79 degrees was set.

Things will get unsettled by late Monday through much of next week with opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will continue to be warm until a stronger cold front moves into the southeast and the state by Thursday/Friday.

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and very warm with near record high temperatures, highs lower 80's

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy early, very slight chance of an isolated shower, becoming windy…warm, highs middle to upper 70's (temperatures fall by late afternoon)

Sunday: Sunny and much cooler, highs middle 60's

