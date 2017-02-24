One shot in Richland County apartment complex

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the Georgetown Apartments Thursday evening.

Deputies say one person was shot in the upper body in the 7000 block of Tama Road at about 7:30 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The victim is not being cooperative with deputies in the investigation.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

