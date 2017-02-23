How suspicious e-mails could be a gateway for hackers to your computer

Recently several agencies in the county have had to deal with major problems caused by online computer hackers. (Source: WISTV)

Recently several agencies in the county have had to deal with major problems caused by online computer hackers.

Last month W-2 information for countless workers in the Lexington Two School District was leaked due to an e-mail ‘phishing’ scam. Leaders in the school district say staff responded to a series of e-mails thinking they were talking to a district administrator.

Computer experts say scams like that are all too common. They say if you get a suspicious e-mail, hover your mouse over all of the links it may contain. If the URL it brings up raises any red flags, don't click on it.

Also, they say you should always check with friends or relatives if you get an e-mail from them asking for any personal data.

"The biggest thing with e-mail is you need to verify it,” said James Wirth, who is the president and owner of ‘South Carolina I.T. Support’ in Lexington. “Ya know if you get an e-mail from somebody and they're asking for something, and even if you know the person, send them another e-mail say 'hey did you ask me for this?' Take that few extra seconds to protect yourself."



There is also a real-time map of computer-hacking attacks available for you to view.

For more tips to protect your computer from hackers, you can check out the information below:

