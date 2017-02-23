Richland County leaders warn against "fake news" targeting greenway proposal

Soon, thanks to Richland County's Transportation Penny tax, a greenway could be coming to the Gills Creek area. (Source: WISTV)

Valerie Marcil loves living near Gills Creek.

"I tell you, from the first day, practically, that we moved into this area, I was aware of this creek and the potential that it had,” she said.

Soon, thanks to Richland County's Transportation Penny tax, a greenway could be coming to this creek. Marcil's excited about that and she's not alone.

Hundreds showed up to a county meeting Wednesday night to see the newest plan the county council could vote on soon.

"What I heard mostly was, 'Oh! I wish it could go further! Oh! I wish it were going to come closer to my house and my neighborhood!" Marcil said.

But not everyone shares that opinion. The proposal has caught some controversy over the past year. There are concerns about the path the trail will travel, public safety, and the cost of the project.

Now, because of those reasons, Councilman Greg Pearce said there's an unidentified group of people trying to derail the project, and they're trying to do that with fake news.

"As we all know in this day and age, if someone wants to spread false information, they can,” Marcil said. “When people aren't well-informed, they will get sucked into false claims."

She's talking about an e-mail that was sent to dozens of homeowners from an e-mail address that seemingly no longer works or exists. In it are claims from anonymous sources that indicate the county is secretly conspiring to change the project once it gets approval, and claims that county staff are pursuing the project for personal gain.

Councilman Pearce, who forwarded WIS the e-mail, said there’s a separate e-mail critical of the project that was sent by a friend of his, but that friend never sent the e-mail. He said someone was apparently pretending to be her.

"Identify what the misinformation is and correct it. Quite frankly, I feel the bigger issue is a lack of information,” said Jim Reid, a concerned taxpayer.

Reid said he has nothing against a greenway, but his concern is safety. He wants more info about how city police will patrol the greenway before he signs on.

"I want specifics,” he said.

Rob Perry, the Richland County Transportation Director, said his office is an open book as the community considers the proposal.



"I can confirm some project opponents have spent time spreading disinformation about the project which is very unfortunate. The proposed alignment can be viewed at RichlandPenny.com and I encourage citizens to complete and submit comment cards that are also located on the website,” Perry said in a statement. “We will collect comments for 15-days, and I am more than happy to answer any questions concerning this project."

Soon, the county council will look at that feedback and vote on the plan. If it's approved, construction could begin and finish in 2018.

