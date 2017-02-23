Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in high-speed chase

Multiple law enforcement departments in Columbia were involved in a high-speed chase that ended with a collision on Parklane Road Thursday night.

The Columbia Police Department, the Benedict College Police Department, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department were all involved in the chase.

A spokesperson with CPD said officers attempted to follow a possible stolen car Thursday evening when the driver sped away. Benedict police took over for CPD in the chase when the driver drove into their jurisdiction. Benedict police then allowed Richland County to take over once he drove out of their jurisdiction.

The car wrecked on Parklane Road at Springtree Road, about five miles after RCSD took over the chase.

The suspect was arrested by Richland County deputies according to Benedict Police. His identity has not yet been released.

