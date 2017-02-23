Irmo crash causes SUV to overturn into ditch

An SUV flipped onto its side following a collision in Irmo Thursday evening.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were notified of the collision just after 8 p.m. It happened on Riverwalk Way near Lykes Lane.

The details surrounding the collision are limited at this time. We do know the collision involved two SUVs. One of them was overturned in a ditch on the side of the road following the collision.

There were injuries reported but the severity of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Riverwalk Way was blocked due to the crash. A wrecker truck was called in to clear the scene.

SCHP continues to investigate the crash.

