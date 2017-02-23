One child transported to hospital after school bus involved in crash

A spokesperson for the Richland One School District confirms one student was transported to the hospital following a crash on Bluff Road that involved a school bus.

The collision happened just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon near Mountain Road.

A car traveling east on Bluff Road ran into the back of another car that was stopped behind the school bus. The car that was struck then hit the back of the bus. The drivers of both of the cars were transported to the hospital by EMS. A child who was on the school bus was also taken to the hospital by EMS after he reported having a headache following the crash.

The bus was dropping off children at a bus stop when the collision happened. Karen York, the spokeswoman for the Richland One School District, told WIS the bus was transporting 13 students from Hopkins Middle School.

No charges have been filed by Highway Patrol at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

