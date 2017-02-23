One child transported to hospital after school bus involved in crash

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
For two nights, the duo slept in the store on shelves behind boxes, ate at the store's Subway restaurant, played with toys in the aisles and even got a haircut.More >>
For two nights, the duo slept in the store on shelves behind boxes, ate at the store's Subway restaurant, played with toys in the aisles and even got a haircut.More >>
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.More >>
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
As an opioid epidemic tears across the United States, police officers tasked with reversing the effects of overdose in addicts are increasingly at risk of accidentally overdose themselves due to the potency of...More >>
As an opioid epidemic tears across the United States, police officers tasked with reversing the effects of overdose in addicts are increasingly at risk of accidentally overdose themselves due to the potency of synthetic opioids.More >>
President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.More >>
President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.More >>
British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests, raising the number in custody to 11.More >>
British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests, raising the number in custody to 11.More >>
Controversy bubbled up Friday over plans in Austin, Texas, and Brooklyn to set aside some shows for women only at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas.More >>
Controversy bubbled up Friday over plans in Austin, Texas, and Brooklyn to set aside some shows for women only at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas.More >>
Egyptian authorities say the death toll in the ambush attack on a bus transporting Christians to a monastery south of Cairo has risen to 29.More >>
Egyptian authorities say the death toll in the ambush attack on a bus transporting Christians to a monastery south of Cairo has risen to 29.More >>
A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.More >>
A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.More >>
The Columbia Police Department is investigating after one person was hospitalized following a shooting at Finlay Park.More >>
The Columbia Police Department is investigating after one person was hospitalized following a shooting at Finlay Park.More >>
The City of Cayce confirms two of its police officers were shot early Saturday morning during a routine traffic stop.More >>
The City of Cayce confirms two of its police officers were shot early Saturday morning during a routine traffic stop.More >>
A benefit in Lexington was held on Saturday for two Cayce police officers who were shot and wounded in the line of duty early Saturday morning.More >>
A benefit in Lexington was held on Saturday for two Cayce police officers who were shot and wounded in the line of duty early Saturday morning.More >>
Gregg Allman was a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.More >>
Gregg Allman was a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.More >>