Changes on the horizon for an overcrowded school district

A shakeup is coming to the Lexington One school district this year.

District officials announced a five-year growth plan Wednesday to help alleviate overcrowding at some middle and elementary schools. The district says every year they add about 533 new students, which amounts to one entire school being added.

It’s having major impacts on some schools, like Meadow Glen Middle School, where they’re squeezing children into already overcrowded classrooms and using portables for overflow.

Lexington’s five-year growth plan will provide relief at Meadow Glen Elementary and Meadow Glen Middle School.

District officials called it exciting to see this type of growth and said their plan is a way to keep up with the rapid growth they’re expecting over the next five years.

They also outlined plans to build a new middle school on Highway 378 with existing capital funds, and eight percent money. Some parents expressed concerns moving their students out of Meadow Glen Middle.

Lauren George has three children in the school district. George said they recently moved to make sure their kids ended up at River Bluff High School.

“We moved for the better schools and now we're looking at our 5th and 6th grader having to go to still a great school but not the state of the art facility that Meadow Glen Middle School," George said. "He is in special education and so that’s going to also impact when he goes to the new school, new kids, new teachers, whereas he just started a brand new school with new kids, new teachers.”

On the other hand parents like Jennifer White are excited. “The school is actually right next to our neighborhood. All of the neighborhood kids will go there and hopefully, it will be close enough so that they can walk.”

The new school that will be built is expected to open in 2019, the same time her children will be in middle school.

“With all of the rezoning, it just proves to me that we are in a really good school district. Everybody is moving to Lexington One so it’s a good problem to have” said George.

Over the next month, the district plans to hold several meeting where parents can learn about the plan and give feedback.

The first one is scheduled for March 8 at New Providence Elementary. As of right now, this plan is expected to directly impact 530 students all of which could be in different schools this fall.

