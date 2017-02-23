First-grader wins Kershaw Co. SO K9 naming contest

Members of the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Foundation, Jackson Elementary School Principal Matia Goodwin, Madison Cook and her family and Sheriff Jim Matthews, Deputy Justin Spivey and K9 “KC”. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

One clever Jackson Elementary School student won the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department contest to name their newest K9 officer.

Madison Cook, 7, came up with the clever naming of this canine crimefighter.

“We had hundreds of name suggestions from elementary school students all across Kershaw County,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “’KC’ for Kershaw County and pronounced “Casey” was the unanimous pick of our special selection committee this week.”

Madison got to meet KC Thursday morning in this competition and partnership between the sheriff's office and the Kershaw County School system.

K9 Officer “KC” replaces K9 Officer “Mali” who died from a rare disease last year. Mali worked with KCSO Deputy Justin Spivey. K9s are highly trained and expensive law enforcement assets. Sheriff Matthews used social media and asked the public to donate money to help buy a replacement.

“The community helped us be able to buy this highly-trained officer and what better way to name her, than with the help of the community’s children,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews.

"We really enjoyed this opportunity," said Kershaw County School District Superintendent Frank Morgan. "We value our partnership with the Sheriff's Office. This experience was not only meaningful for our students, but also a lot of fun."

A similar name of “Kaycee” was submitted by the Wateree Elementary Kindergarten class of Mrs. Poeta. So, as any good K9 officer would do, “KC” and her human partners left Jackson Elementary School and drove to Wateree for a surprise visit and thank you for the submission. Officer “KC” wagged her tail as each student took a turn petting her.

All students who submitted names will receive a special certificate signed by K9 “KC” and Sheriff Jim Matthews.

