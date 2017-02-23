Attempted murder charges for one in I-77 high speed chase that ended in gunfire

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has identified the four suspects arrested in connection with a trooper-involved shooting in Richland County Friday night. (Source: Alvin S Glenn/ Fairfield County Detention Center)

One of the men arrested in connection with a high-speed chase down Interstate 77 that ended in a crash and shots being fired at a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper is now being charged with attempted murder.

Paul Anthony Walker, 20, was arrested alongside Malik Gadist, 19, Julius Washington, 26, and Sandra Mack, 27, following the Feb. 10 incident in Fairfield County.

The suspects were wanted in an armed robbery in Waxhaw, NC. The chase was picked up by South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers in Fairfield County. Prior to the crash, the suspects fired at the pursuing troopers.

The footage shows a muzzle flash and you hear the trooper radio dispatch to tell them that he’s been shot at about six times.

Walker has now been identified as the man who opened fire on the troopers in this case, SLED said.

Walker remains in the Fairfield County Detention Center where bond was denied.

