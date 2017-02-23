SLED: Estranged husband charged with arson after wife's home set on fire twice

A Kershaw County man stands accused of purposely setting his soon-to-be-ex-wife's home on fire, according to SLED.

SLED officials have charged Marvin Leonard Hill, 60, with second-degree arson in connection with the Feb. 22 fire on Longstreet Road in Lugoff.

According to investigators, the home was set on fire twice in opposite ends of the house just hours apart and appeared to be "incendiary" in nature. SLED arson agents also used a K9 and discovered an accelerant had been used in both cases.

Hill was interviewed in connection with the case and admitted he had been at the home twice before each fire was started at the home. Hill, investigators said, was in the process of divorcing his wife and that the home was in her name

Hill also told investigators that he was going to get his money back out of the house through an insurance claim and that he "wasn't concerned about the fires."

Hill was booked at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.