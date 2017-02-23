SCDP Chairman Jaime Harrison drops out of DNC head race

South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison has decided to drop out of the race to become the next head of the Democratic National Committee.

In a letter, Harrison said despite the opportunity to change hearts and minds following the DNC Chair Debate on CNN Wednesday night, the votes for him were simply not there.

"This is an election where victory is secured by garnering 224 votes out of 447," Harrison said. "In a former job, I whipped votes for House Democrats. I know what a path to victory looks like."

Harrison said he will instead work to ensure the next DNC Chair will succeed at electing Democrats up and down ballots nationwide.

"Regardless of who the next DNC Chair is, we must come together as Democrats to build and expand our Party so that we can win elections and enact these progressive policies everywhere," Harrison said. "Because people everywhere are hurting, and Donald Trump and the rubber-stamp Republicans have no solutions."

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.