Lexington Co. deputies hope public can help find homicide victim's car

The death of a 67-year-old man in Lexington County is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies and Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher have identified the victim as Robert John Kobylak. Kobylak's body, according to Fisher, was located during a welfare check at his home on Shadow Dale Drive in Gaston on Monday night.

“Some items were left in disarray near Mr. Kobylak’s body and around his house," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. "That’s prompted us to investigate his death as a homicide.”

Kobylak's car, listed as a blue 2006 Toyota Corolla, is also missing, according to investigators.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

