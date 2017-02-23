Emergency crews on scene of gas leak at construction site

Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak at a construction site in Lexington County.

LCFS on scene of gas leak in Willow Creek Estates Sub @scegnews notified. No residents impacted & workers moved to safe area. No injuries pic.twitter.com/zViTNA6MaY — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) February 23, 2017

Willow Creek Estates is off Mineral Spring Road. Crews from Lexington County Fire Services and SCE&G have reported to the scene.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.