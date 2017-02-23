Emergency crews on scene of gas leak at construction site

Gregg Allman was a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.More >>
Gregg Allman was a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.More >>
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.More >>
President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.More >>
British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests, raising the number in custody to 11.More >>
British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests, raising the number in custody to 11.More >>
Controversy bubbled up Friday over plans in Austin, Texas, and Brooklyn to set aside some shows for women only at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas.More >>
Controversy bubbled up Friday over plans in Austin, Texas, and Brooklyn to set aside some shows for women only at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas.More >>
A benefit in Lexington was held on Saturday for two Cayce police officers who were shot and wounded in the line of duty early Saturday morning.More >>
A benefit in Lexington was held on Saturday for two Cayce police officers who were shot and wounded in the line of duty early Saturday morning.More >>
A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.More >>
A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.More >>
Egyptian authorities say the death toll in the ambush attack on a bus transporting Christians to a monastery south of Cairo has risen to 29.More >>
Egyptian authorities say the death toll in the ambush attack on a bus transporting Christians to a monastery south of Cairo has risen to 29.More >>
Gregg Allman was a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.More >>
Gregg Allman was a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.More >>
A house fire in Columbia on Saturday is reported to have caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.More >>
A house fire in Columbia on Saturday is reported to have caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.More >>
The stray dog that was trapped in a coyote trap in Lexington County has been located.More >>
The stray dog that was trapped in a coyote trap in Lexington County has been located.More >>
Interior Ministry official says 18 killed in suicide car bomb attack in eastern Afghanistan.More >>
Interior Ministry official says 18 killed in suicide car bomb attack in eastern Afghanistan.More >>