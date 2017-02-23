USC students engaging community through opera

This weekend University of South Carolina opera students will present Later the Same Evening by John Musto inside Drayton Hall on campus.

The show is based on five paintings by American artist John Hopper. According to information distributed by the USC School of Music, the story reveals the hope, longing, and love of characters in the paintings as they step out of their frames and come to life.

“I think everybody’s had a point in their lives where they’ve been a little lonely, they’ve been frustrated with a relationship, when they’ve taken a chance on something new and where that takes them, so I think people can identify with it,” said USC Opera Director Ellen Schlaefer.

Schlaefer said this is not a traditional opera and she encourages people to come see what it’s about.

“This is not a traditional opera. It’s only 70 minutes. There will be no people in horns, long braids or singing in a foreign tongue so I think it’s very accessible that way too,” Schlaefer said.

If you’re interested in attending, the show opens Friday night and runs through the weekend. Click here for more information.

