No jackpot in SC, but some $50,000 Powerball winners

The winning $435 million Powerball ticket was not sold in South Carolina, but some people who bought tickets for the Wednesday drawing here are winners Thursday morning.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says three tickets sold in South Carolina had four of the matching numbers plus the Powerball worth $50,000.Two of them selected the Power Play option.

There were 21 tickets sold in SC matching four numbers but no Powerball, earning $100.

78 tickets sold in SC matched three numbers and the Powerball, worth $100.

A total of 47,600 winning tickets were sold in South Carolina. Click here for a breakdown of the other winners in SC.

The winning numbers are 10-13-28-52-61 Powerball: 2.

The ticket that matched all numbers plus the Powerball was sold in Indiana.

