No jackpot in SC, but some $50,000 Powerball winners

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
A Celebration of Life. Hundreds gathered Friday in Jackson to say goodbye to Kingston Frazier.More >>
A Celebration of Life. Hundreds gathered Friday in Jackson to say goodbye to Kingston Frazier.More >>
Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot. But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas.. “They are on a roller coaster of emotions: anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter.More >>
Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot. But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas.. “They are on a roller coaster of emotions: anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
It took 52 years, but a daughter has finally brought her father's remains back to U.S. soil from Vietnam.More >>
It took 52 years, but a daughter has finally brought her father's remains back to U.S. soil from Vietnam.More >>
President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.More >>
President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.More >>
Egyptian authorities say the death toll in the ambush attack on a bus transporting Christians to a monastery south of Cairo has risen to 29.More >>
Egyptian authorities say the death toll in the ambush attack on a bus transporting Christians to a monastery south of Cairo has risen to 29.More >>
A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.More >>
A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.More >>
British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests, raising the number in custody to 11.More >>
British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests, raising the number in custody to 11.More >>
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.More >>
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.More >>
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.More >>
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.More >>
As North Korea continues testing its missiles, US plans a test of its defense system to shoot down an ICBM.More >>
As North Korea continues testing its missiles, US plans a test of its defense system to shoot down an ICBM.More >>
Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.More >>
Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.More >>
The City of Cayce confirms two of its police officers were shot early Saturday morning during a routine traffic stop.More >>
The City of Cayce confirms two of its police officers were shot early Saturday morning during a routine traffic stop.More >>