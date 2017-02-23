What does the calendar say?

Late April weather continues as February has given up the ghost.
Well above normal temperatures will continue through Saturday before a cold front moves into the state and temperatures return to normal. However, that’s only for a day. A southwest winds kick back in by Monday with a return to the 70s.
Another cold front moves into the Southeast by mid next week. That may stall out and give us a daily chance of showers Wednesday – Friday.
Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy and warm. Highs upper 70s
Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and very warm, highs lower 80s. We could reach or break the record of 81°.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers by afternoon, breezy, highs upper 70s
Sunday: Sunny and much cooler, highs middle 60s
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.