What does the calendar say?

Late April weather continues as February has given up the ghost.

Well above normal temperatures will continue through Saturday before a cold front moves into the state and temperatures return to normal. However, that’s only for a day. A southwest winds kick back in by Monday with a return to the 70s.



Another cold front moves into the Southeast by mid next week. That may stall out and give us a daily chance of showers Wednesday – Friday.



Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy and warm. Highs upper 70s



Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and very warm, highs lower 80s. We could reach or break the record of 81°.



Saturday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers by afternoon, breezy, highs upper 70s



Sunday: Sunny and much cooler, highs middle 60s

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.