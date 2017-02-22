Search continues for missing Sumter Co. woman - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Search continues for missing Sumter Co. woman

Barbara Nave. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office) Barbara Nave. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Law enforcement officials continue to investigate the disappearance of a missing Sumter Co. woman. 

Police tell us they're interviewing some of the last people to have been with Barbara Nave. Nave was last seen Feb. 9 near her home just off Highway 521. 

Officials say they're also re-interviewing neighbors and reaching out to those they have not talked to yet.

If you have any information on Nave's whereabouts, please call 803-436-2000 or call Crimestoppers at 803-436-2718. 

