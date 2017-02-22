Midlands students take pledge against drinking and driving

Highway Patrol uses seven golf carts around the state to teach teens how quickly you can make mistakes while impaired. (Source: Twitter/ @AllieSpillyards)

With prom sneaking ever closer for Midlands teens, Highway Patrol's taking extra steps to warn against the dangers of drinking and driving.

Teens at A.C. Flora High School took a pledge on Wednesday not to drink and drive while testing out the effects for themselves thanks to some special goggles and a golf cart.

"I think that since it's been kind of told to us so many times that we think we understand the consequences. But I don't think you really understand unless you're doing something that puts it right in front of your face,” Cory Frierson, a senior student at A.C. Flora explained.

In theory, it's a simple test. But troopers hope the lesson this special pair of goggles gives will leave a lifelong impression. Highway Patrol uses seven golf carts around the state to teach teens how quickly you can make mistakes while impaired. Sure, it garners a few laughs, but troopers say they do it so they don't have to break any more parents' hearts.

"Everything went real slow. My mouth got real dry. I couldn't speak,” Carol Kiparisus, a mother who lost her son in a drunk driving incident said.

Kiparisus’ only child died when he was just 26-years-old. He was on his way home the morning after a night of drinking with a friend when he ran off the road and into a pond. The coroner later said he drowned.

"He said I'm sorry to have to tell you, but he didn't make the collision. And I just fell down to my knees screaming Oh, God, not my baby,” Kiparisus recalled.

Carol shares those memories so that the parents of teens like the students at A.C. Flora can be spared the heartache she's experienced.

"You can be having a fun time and then make just one wrong decision that changes your's or somebody else's life. It's that quick, as quick as it started,” Kiparisus said.

The demonstration on Wednesday seemed to already have left an impression on some of the students.

There were just under 1,000 deaths on South Carolina roads last year.

