GRAPHIC: Hogtied puppy found injured along Richland Co. road

Animal lovers are trying to figure out why a small puppy was left for dead on the side of a residential Richland County road.

“We got an anonymous call from, actually, a few sources, and that’s how we initially got involved,” said Michelle Reid, the Executive Director of the Charleston-based Valiant Animal Rescue & Relief.

Reid said the small pit bull puppy was recently found hogtied in a plastic bag along Hunt Club Road in Richland County after being tossed from a moving vehicle.

“Essentially, her legs were bound together, and there was a noose placed around her neck, so every time she moved her legs, the noose would cut deeper into the front of her neck,” she said. “Thankfully, there were a couple people that actually witnessed it happening, and they heard something crying, and they heard the bag moving.”

The puppy was wearing a pink collar and a small yellow T-shirt. The puppy, now named Olivia, is still in Reid’s care and is recovering.

On Wednesday, Reid filed an incident report with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The department told WIS the incident will be assigned to an investigator once the report is complete.

Meanwhile, Reid is hoping for anonymous tips. Her rescue is also offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who gives information that leads to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible.

“From the work that I do, I would think the person that’s capable of doing this is a person the public should be concerned about,” Reid said.

