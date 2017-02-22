UPDATE: Suspect shot during warrant execution still in hospital

A suspect is in custody after an exchange of gunfire between them and the officers during a search warrant execution on several charges Wednesday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect, who has not been named, was being served with attempted murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy charges in connection with a Feb. 5 incident on Carrie Lane in Gaston.

The warrant was being served at a home on Boiling Springs Road around 3:30 p.m. The U.S. Marshals were assisting the sheriff's department in serving the warrants when the suspect attempted to flee the home in a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff Koon says warrants were for armed robbery, attempted murder and conspiracy from a February 5th shooting in Gaston. @wis10 — Allie Spillyards (@AllieSpillyards) February 22, 2017

When he fled, he struck two law enforcement vehicles, pinning one of the officers in the door of the second car. Officers then started firing on the suspect, when he was struck several times.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital for treatment. The officer is expected to be OK and the condition of the suspect is still hospitalized.

"In light of the ongoing investigation stemming from yesterday's incident and the investigation into the shooting to which the original warrants are related, we are not releasing the identity of the suspect at this time," Lexington County Sheriff's PIO Adam Myrick said.

SLED is investigating the incident and would introduce more charges related to Wednesday's incident.

Boiling Springs is closed in the 500 block. Cross street is Cunningham Rd. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/6HUING9dCe — Allie Spillyards (@AllieSpillyards) February 22, 2017

