Sheriff: Suspect, victim in kidnapping, sexual assault case were in previous relationship

A man has been arrested and charged with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 78-year-old woman.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says the woman was kidnapped, bound, and sexually assaulted twice by a man in Dalzell on Tuesday night. She was able to escape around 10:30 a.m. and called law enforcement Wednesday.

Deputies have since arrested Edward Earl McElveen, 66, and charged him with being a felon in possession of a weapon, criminal sexual conduct, and first-degree kidnapping.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said the victim let McElveen inside her home after he knocked on the door and asked for a meal.

McElveen and the victim were involved in a previous year-long relationship that ended about a month ago.

"McElveen was asked to provide a DNA sample and refused, invoking his right to an attorney. However, since he is on the state’s sex offender list, his DNA is on file with SLED already," a statement from the sheriff's office said.

The victim is currently being treated for abrasions, cuts, and bruises, but is expected to be OK. Her identity has not been released.

McElveen had previously been charged in a 2005 criminal sexual conduct case out of North Charleston.

At this time, there is no reason to believe this is connected to the disappearance of Barbara Nave, 80, who has been missing since early February.

