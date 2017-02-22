CPD arrests 2 in Ott Road burglary investigation

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Two people, including a teen, have been arrested in following a home break-in Tuesday.

Police said they've arrested 19-year-old Quincy Kam-Ron McLeod and a 16-year-old were seen fleeing a home on the 800 block of Ott Road around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

CPD was called to the scene after a neighbor called 911. The suspects were caught after a brief foot chase.

Multiple stolen items were recovered during their arrest, including iPad and firearm equipment, and returned to their owner.

Both were charged with burglary and malicious injury to property.

McLeod was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center while the juvenile has been petitioned to appear in family court. McLeod's bond was set at $5,000.

