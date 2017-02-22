Man, 21, arrested in connection with apartment murder, armed robbery

A 21-year-old will charged in connection with a murder at an apartment complex on Bailey Street, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Daquan James McCoy was arrested Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Bluff Road. He stands charged with murder and armed robbery.

Investigators believe the victim in this case, identified as James Dexter Grant, went to the Colony Apartments with another man in an attempt to sell a car.

McCoy, however, attempted to rob Grant, but opened fire and killed him, investigators said. Grant died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

McCoy is currently at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

