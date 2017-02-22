South Carolina QB Jake Bentley wants to win national title with Gamecocks

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley hasn't said much since he became the starter last season, but in his first remarks as the guy for the Gamecocks, the freshman already knows what he wants in Columbia.

"I want to win the national championship," Bentley said. "However long that takes, we're going to do it."

Bentley was made available for the first time on Wednesday where he gave brief remarks about his spot on the roster and his future at South Carolina. If Gamecocks fans were worried about him leaving after three years to chase an NFL dream, then Bentley calmed their fears.

"I'm thinking to stay here four years right now," Bentley said.

Bentley, son of USC running backs coach Bobby Bentley, is off to a great start in Columbia. After seven games, Bentley averaged just over 202 yards per game and completed 65.8 percent of his passes.

South Carolina returns to the football field on Sept. 2 against the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

