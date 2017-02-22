Lawsuit targets special purpose districts after recreation commission controversy

A taxpayer advocacy group is going back to court to renew a constitutional challenge centered on the state’s Special Purpose Districts.

Attorneys filed a lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of Don Weaver, a Richland County property owner and president of the South Carolina Association of Taxpayers.

The suit naming the Richland County Recreation District, auditor, and treasurer is a continuation of a similar complaint filed by Weaver in 1994, which eventually led to a state Supreme Court ruling.

In that action, Weaver argued that a 1969 legislative act allowing the District to levy millage to meet operational costs for parks, playgrounds and recreational facilities amounted to “taxation without representation” in violation of the Constitution’s Article X, Section 5.

The complaint says the Act is still being violated because no elected body has supervision over the District or Recreation Commission and taxpayers have no say in the operations of either entity.

The Supreme Court upheld part of Weaver’s original lawsuit in 1997.

Weaver says despite the ruling, lawmakers failed to rein in Special Purpose Districts.

