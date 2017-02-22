Lawsuit targets special purpose districts after recreation commission controversy

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Two Jasper County men were charged Friday after photos posted online showed them pouring beer into the mouth of a juvenile alligator.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
A man and a woman remain on the run after a shooting inside a Downtown Memphis hotel, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.More >>
British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 concert-goers.More >>
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.More >>
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.More >>
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.More >>
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.More >>
There's a new law on the books you need to know about before you buckle up for the trip.More >>
Two Jasper County men were charged Friday after photos posted online showed them pouring beer into the mouth of a juvenile alligator.More >>
A missing Gaston dog is drawing the attention of people all over the country. This all started after a social media post that shows this missing dog with its paw stuck in a coyote trap.More >>
