SLED: Daycare employee overpaid herself for five years

A Lugoff woman has been arrested and accused of stealing money from the church daycare where she worked over a five-year period.

Lisa Michelle Terry, 41, is charged with breach of trust. The Elgin Police Department asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate.

RELATED: See others arrested in the Midlands this month.

According to the arrest warrant, between 2010 and 2015, Terry overpaid herself while she worked at the Blaney Baptist Church Daycare. Investigators used church and financial records as evidence for the charge.

She was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center.

If convicted, Terry faces up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.