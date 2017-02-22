Stolen truck located, search continues for burglary suspect

Investigators in Newberry County say they have located a truck stolen by a burglary suspect earlier this month, but they still are searching for the man accused of stealing it.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says the pickup truck was stolen on February 9 from a home near Keitt's Crossroads. Investigators believe 43-year-old Toby Butlar Boyd stole the truck while fleeing the area after a burglary.

The truck was found abandoned in North Augusta. Foster says it was not damaged and returned to its owner.

Boyd ran off from a traffic stop after Foster says he was pulled over while driving a stolen truck and camper on Mt. Bethel Garmany Road. Matthews says investigators suspect Boyd returned to the Aiken/Augusta area because he has connections there. He was last seen in Fairfield County.

Boyd is wanted for a string of burglaries in Newberry, Saluda, Aiken, McCormick, Edgefield and Lexington Counties. He also has previous convictions for burglary.

“We are using many resources to track this suspect,” says Foster. “We believe that the public will be instrumental in taking this suspect into custody because of his movements throughout many counties. If you see this man, please call 911 immediately. He is a threat and a danger to the safety of the people and property of every community he enters.”

If you have any information that could lead to Boyd's arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. If you see him, call 911 as he could be dangerous.

