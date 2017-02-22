SLED investigating Lugoff house fire

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a house fire in Lugoff Wednesday morning.

WIS learned this was not the first time Lugoff firefighters were called to the Longstreet Drive house.

Once out, the initial investigation uncovered several different areas where the fire started. Because of that, SLED's investigation unit was called in.

Seven full-time firefighters responded to the home on Longstreet Drive at about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday. They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire rising from the second floor and attic.

Lugoff Fire Chief Dennis Ray says the firefighters attempted an interior attack but the incident commander called them out because "the fire was too strong." Kershaw County fire departments were called in to assist.

"Manpower was very low," Ray says. "It definitely affected our decision."

A total of 15 firefighters were at the scene. They used a ladder truck to douse the flames from outside the house.

The homeowner managed to get out okay and there were no injuries. The cause is under investigation. Damage has not yet been estimated but Ray says the house suffered fire damage to the second floor and the ground floor was damaged by water.

“This was a very difficult fire to access with an attic and second floor well involved upon arrival. All of the Lugoff and Kershaw County firefighters did a tremendous job with so little manpower available for a fire this size. We are thankful no one was injured and appreciate all of the crews that came to help,” Ray stated.

