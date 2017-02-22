After Charleston shooting Roof drove toward 2nd AME church, documents say

By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Prosecutors in South Carolina say GPS evidence shows Dylann Roof drove toward a second black church the night he shot and killed nine people at a church in Charleston.
RELATED: See photos of the Emanuel AME Nine.
In court documents unsealed Tuesday, federal prosecutors said they had evidence showing Roof exited the interstate and drove toward a church in Jedburg after committing the killings at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church. Prosecutors say Branch AME Church also had a sign advertising a Wednesday night Bible study.
Prosecutors say the 22-year-old Roof shut off his GPS, something they say indicates he stopped the car.
Roof was sentenced to death last month after a jury convicted him of 33 federal charges. He's currently awaiting a second death penalty trial in state court.
Previous Stories:
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.