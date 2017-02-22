After Charleston shooting Roof drove toward 2nd AME church, documents say

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Prosecutors in South Carolina say GPS evidence shows Dylann Roof drove toward a second black church the night he shot and killed nine people at a church in Charleston.

RELATED: See photos of the Emanuel AME Nine.

In court documents unsealed Tuesday, federal prosecutors said they had evidence showing Roof exited the interstate and drove toward a church in Jedburg after committing the killings at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church. Prosecutors say Branch AME Church also had a sign advertising a Wednesday night Bible study.

Prosecutors say the 22-year-old Roof shut off his GPS, something they say indicates he stopped the car.

Roof was sentenced to death last month after a jury convicted him of 33 federal charges. He's currently awaiting a second death penalty trial in state court.

Previous Stories:

Roof Trial Day One

Roof Trial Day Two

Roof Trial Day Three

Roof Trial Day Four

Roof Trial Day Five

Roof Trial Day Six

Roof Trial Day Seven

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.