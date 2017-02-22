Fairfield Co. man missing for 3 weeks

A Fairfield County man has been missing for three weeks and his family is offering a reward for information leading to his location.

Heyward Harrison Jr., 53, was last known to be headed to Lexington County. He was last seen at a gas station near the South Carolina State Farmers Market in West Columbia.

"He's a really outgoing person, loving person. He loves his grandkids. He's just loving to be around," said Harrison's daughter Lashanda. She said she and her siblings search for their father everyday.

Family members said Harrison is caring and altruistic and it's not in his nature to vanish without a word.

"If doesn't get in touch with me, he speaks to my grandmother, his sisters, so it's not like him to just disappear," said Lashanda.

Family said Harrison looks after an elderly disabled man regularly -but about three weeks ago he stopped visiting. His daughter is hoping her father will come home or someone has information to help bring him home.

"I just want to tell him, Dad, if you're watching, come home... We're concerned. We love you and we just want you home safe," said Lashanda.

Harrison is described as about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, about 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a bald spot, a front tooth that is discolored and may be wearing glasses. His photo is attached to this story.

Multiple agencies are investigating the disappearance. If you see Harrison or know what happened to him call The Lexington County Sheriff's Department at 803-785-2400.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.