I-95 interchange reopens in Orangeburg Co.

After more than a year of on and off construction, a portion of Interstate 95 in Orangeburg County has reopened.

The I-95, U.S. Highway 301 Interchange in Santee reopened Sunday after several years of detours.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation and county officials say the interchange provides safer access to 95 from 301.

Construction for the interchange began back in 2013. SCDOT officials say it was supposed to be completed in November of 2015, but several factors caused delays.

“Some of the soils that the contractor had planned to use did not meet our specifications. Not to mention the 2015 floods, it complicated majorly the contractor and caused further problems,” Jim Porth with SCDOT said.

Porth said the delays did not cost taxpayers more money but it did cost drivers more time. Because of the delays, traffic had been redirected through Santee.

“It’ll be nice to have the congestion relieved and the truckers particularly will like, and we’ll like having the truckers on 301 down to 95 and not coming through Santee,” said Orangeburg resident Tom Watkins.

This interchange is just one phase of a larger project that county leaders hope will increase economic development in the area. A connector road will give people traveling from places like Eutawville, Vance and Holly Hill a direct route to I-95 without having to travel through Santee.

Once completed, county leaders expect major economic development.

Surrounding the connector is 1,300 acres of land. That land will be used by Jafza, a Dubai-based company that has been planning for the past 10 years to bring an industrial plant to Santee.

Orangeburg County Engineer John McLauchlin said the plant will bring manufacturing, distribution and warehouse jobs to the area in the next five years.

“We’re looking at this industrial park of 1,300 acres to be able to supply thousands of jobs to the region," he said. "We feel like it sets up really well being close to the port of Charleston to be able to logistically truck and ship cargo into this site and out of this site.”

Construction is expected to be completed in April.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.