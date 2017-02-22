Warm Wednesday with chance of showers

Low pressure to our south will be close enough to give us a few showers on and off through the day Wednesday. Continued warmth through Saturday with highs in the middle 70s to lower 80s by Friday.
A stronger cold front with limited moisture will be here by Saturday giving us cooler temperatures for Sunday and Monday.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, 30% chance of scattered showers, highs lower to middle 70s
Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm, highs upper 70s
Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and very warm. We could see a near record high. Highs lower 80s.
