CPD seeks suspect following armed robbery

The Columbia Police Department needs your help finding a suspect wanted for stealing money.

Authorities said a man stands accused of stealing money from a Family Dollar store on Fairfield Road. According to officials, the man held the employee at gunpoint and demanded cash.

The amount of money was not disclosed. No one was injured during the incident.

Officials have not released a description of the man.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.