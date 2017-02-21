Deputies search for woman wanted in armed robbery on Clemson Road

Deputies say a woman robbed a convenience store at gunpoint in northeast Richland County on Tuesday night.

According to officials, a woman committed the robbery at the Corner Pantry on Clemson Road just before 8 p.m. Officials say the woman entered the building, took the money, and left.

No one was injured in the incident.

Authorities have not released a description of the woman.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

