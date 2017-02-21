Deputies search for woman wanted in armed robbery on Clemson Road

The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.More >>
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.More >>
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.More >>
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.More >>
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.More >>
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.More >>
The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.More >>
The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.More >>
Witnesses said the Republican candidate for Montana's sole congressional seat body-slammed a reporter Wednesday, the day before the polls close in the special election.More >>
Witnesses said the Republican candidate for Montana's sole congressional seat body-slammed a reporter Wednesday, the day before the polls close in the special election.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado touched down in Newberry County Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado touched down in Newberry County Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Lexington County officials are trying to help a distressed dog caught in a coyote trap that is injured and wandering around the neighborhood.More >>
Lexington County officials are trying to help a distressed dog caught in a coyote trap that is injured and wandering around the neighborhood.More >>