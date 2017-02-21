Allen scores 26, No. 13 Florida tops South Carolina 81-66

MARK LONG

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - KeVaughn Allen scored 26 points, a considerably better performance than his last game against South Carolina, and No. 13 Florida beat the Gamecocks 81-66 on Tuesday night.

Devin Robinson added 14 points for Florida, which won its ninth consecutive game and locked up one of the top four seeds in the upcoming Southeastern Conference Tournament. Chris Chiozza and Kasey Hill chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively.

South Carolina (20-8, 10-5 SEC) dropped its third in a row and fourth in five games.

The Gators (23-5, 13-2) looked much more comfortable in their second game without center John Egbunu, who is out for the season with a torn ligament in his left knee. Sophomore Kevarrius Hayes finished with seven points, six rebounds and three steals.

Sindarius Thornwell led the Gamecocks with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Duane Notice added 16 points.

