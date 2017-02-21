PHOTO: Herd of deer swimming at Lake Murray

The beautiful photo taken by WIS viewer Tim Marlowe. (Source: Tim Marlowe)

LAKE MURRAY, SC (WIS) - WARNING: HERD OF DEER LIGHTLY TREADING WATER AHEAD.

WIS viewer Dallas Willingham sent us the awesome photo shot by his friend Tim Marlowe of five deer swimming close together at Lake Murray on Monday.

The herd was spotted crossing the cove at Lighthouse Marina.

And it's not an unusual sight to see deer swimming. According to HuntStats.com, the white-tailed deer native to South Carolina are skillful swimmers that often take to water when frightened.

White-tailed deer can swim across both lakes and rivers at more than 10 miles per hour.

