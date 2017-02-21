Gamecocks hold off Charlotte 5-4

A 2-run homer by Alex Destino would be enough to give South Carolina a 5-4 win over Charlotte at Founders Park on Tuesday.

The Gamecocks scored their first run of the day after T.J. Hopkins stole third and advanced home on a wild pitch by 49ers starter Matt Horkey.

The 49ers would tie the game 1-1 when T.J. Nichting scored on a throwing error.

Carolina climbed back on top in the bottom of the second with Jacob Olson’s first home run of the season. The solo shot to left center would push USC ahead 2-1.

However, Charlotte would tie the game again in the top of the third. A RBI double by Nichting brought in Brett Netzer making it a 2-2 game.

The visitors went ahead for the first time Tuesday later in the inning when Jackson Mims scored on a Drew Ober groundout giving the 49ers a 3-2 lead.

But USC would power ahead in the fifth. After tying the game 3-3 thanks to a Justin Row double, Destino blasted a 2-run shot to right putting Carolina up 5-3. Destino was 1-for-3 of the day with two RBI.

Charlotte would make it interesting in the top of the ninth. Netzer’s RBI single to right scored Reece Hampton to make it 5-4. In the end, the Gamecocks were able to end the rally to earn their third win of the year.

Colie Bowers was credited with the win. He threw two innings, struck out one and hit one batter. Sawyer Bridges was the starter for the Gamecocks on Tuesday. He worked for 2 1/3 innings, allowed four hits and two earned runs, walked one and struck out three.

South Carolina returns to action on Thursday against Kansas State. First pitch is slated to take place at 4 p.m.

