Report: SC bus driver made passengers 'afraid,' nearly ran trooper off-road

The Goose Creek bus driver arrested for driving with students and parents aboard while drunk was driving so erratically that one chaperone said they were afraid, according to a South Carolina Department of Public Safety incident report.

Brent Patrick Carter, 50, was driving Goose Creek High School students and chaperones when he was pulled over in Newberry County along SC-34. The bus was traveling westbound and crossing double yellow lines without headlights. The report says Carter nearly ran the trooper off the road before he was stopped ahead of the I-26 East exit just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

When Carter exited the bus, he was unsteady on his feet and had bloodshot eyes. Before he came in contact with the trooper, he failed to place the bus in park, nearly hitting the trooper's vehicle, the report says.

Carter had stains from spilled food and beverages all over his clothes and initially denied having had any alcoholic beverages when asked by the trooper.

The trooper also asked Carter if he were diabetic, which Carter said he was recently tested for it, but was not diabetic. The trooper called EMS to confirm that Carter was not having any medical emergencies.

One of the chaperones told the trooper that she and the other passengers were afraid because of Carter's driving. The chaperone said she traveled with Carter before and never had these issues before.

Carter was arrested and charged with DUI and child endangerment. He later provided a breath analysis that showed he was .18 above the legal limit. He then confessed that he drank 3/4 of a gallon of bourbon the night before. He also told the trooper he had taken medication around noon the same day.

Carter's bond was set for $2,267 on a DUI charge and $445 on a child endangerment charge. He has since bonded out of jail.

