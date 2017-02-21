SCHP: Dashcam footage of scary chase with NC robbery suspects a 'testament'

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Dashcam video has been released of a high-speed chase that ended with a law enforcement officer being shot at in the Midlands.

Troopers released the dashcam video of four suspects being chased for 20 miles until they crashed off of I-77 near the Killian Road exit on Feb. 10.

The suspects were wanted in an armed robbery in Waxhaw, NC. The chase was picked up by South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers in Fairfield County. Prior to the crash, the suspects fired at the pursuing troopers.

The footage shows a muzzle flash and you hear the trooper radio dispatch to tell them that he’s been shot at about six times.

Regardless, he and others continued the chase – and ultimately he performed what’s called a pit maneuver to end the chase there at Killian Road.

Richland County and SLED joined Highway Patrol for an all-out manhunt that Friday night and they ultimately captured a number of suspects. SLED also told Richland county officials that they believe all of the suspects have been arrested.

"The video footage that you see from that particular incident is a testament to what law enforcement sees on a daily basis across this state," Highway Patrol Lt. Kelley Hughes said.

The trooper involved was not injured except for a scratch on the head.

