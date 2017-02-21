Florida man savagely grades ex-girlfriend's apology letter

ORLANDO, FL (WIS) - Rule no. 1: It's never a good idea to cheat in a relationship. Rule no. 2: It's never a good idea to send an apology letter to your scorned ex-boyfriend who happens to be a studious undergrad.

Nick Lutz received a letter from his ex-girlfriend who apologized for cheating on him during their 8-month relationship. So Lutz took the 4-page letter and went to town with a red pen -- just like your favorite English teacher probably did in grade school.

"When your ex [girlfriend] writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back," Lutz tweeted on Feb. 17.

He went line-by-line, savagely editing her misspellings, lack of reasoning, and her writing of a "strong statement, no supporting details to support your hypothesis."

When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back pic.twitter.com/MczdjcCiil — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 17, 2017

Lutz also commented on her "lackadaisical handwriting" toward the end of the letter.

The final grade: D-.

"Long intro, short conclusion, strong hypothesis, but nothing to back it up. Details are important," he wrote after the final grade was given. "If you wanted to be believed, back it up with proof. You claimed that cheating never occurred, but place blame on yourself, then what for? Need to stop contradicting your own story and pick a side. While this gesture is appreciated, I would prefer details over statements. Revisions for half credit will be accepted."

He signs his critique with "good luck."

Lutz told BBC Newsbeat that he regretted putting the letter on Twitter, but feels the letter did not make him feel better about being betrayed. Despite the regret and more than 100,000 retweets, support for his brutal assessment is apparent.

@NickLutz12 misspelled that so I say they should get a 58 pic.twitter.com/7r94U7HQnT — Rachel Green (@katiemoe_) February 18, 2017

@NickLutz12 there were quite a few missing apostrophes in contractions, if you wanna count off points for that too :( ?? — kae. (@TheKaelye) February 18, 2017

@NickLutz12 this is my favorite of the burns you inflicted ???????????? pic.twitter.com/gmHuqQbcCx — Karolyn Redilla (@kredilla) February 18, 2017

We've reached out to Lutz for comment.

