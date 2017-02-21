The Food Network is visiting this Columbia dream factory - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

The Food Network is visiting this Columbia dream factory

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
The Food Network may be coming to visit The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli this March for Ginormous Food, but we've already visited the magic factory before the bright lights of Hollywood melt that delicious cream cheese icing. 

Take a look at what our friends at The Palmetto Weekend discovered during their visit.

