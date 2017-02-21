Hip-hop artist J. Cole to make first stop on world tour in Colum - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Hip-hop artist J. Cole to make first stop on world tour in Columbia

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Hip-hop fans rejoice! You're about to be rewarded with the first stop in a world tour. 

American hip-hop artist and rapper J. Cole is coming to Columbia for the first leg of his 4 Your Eyez Only tour, which starts on June 1 at The Music Farm in the Vista.

Tickets are not on sale quite yet, but you can swing over to Cole's website for more information.

