Hip-hop artist J. Cole to make first stop on world tour in Columbia

Hip-hop fans rejoice! You're about to be rewarded with the first stop in a world tour.

American hip-hop artist and rapper J. Cole is coming to Columbia for the first leg of his 4 Your Eyez Only tour, which starts on June 1 at The Music Farm in the Vista.

Tickets are not on sale quite yet, but you can swing over to Cole's website for more information.

4 Your Eyez Only Tour. On sale Friday. See you in a few. https://t.co/uSjyv2SENG pic.twitter.com/bKfDXQLPgn — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 21, 2017

