Investigators say apartment fire that damaged 16 units started on balcony

Investigators have returned to the scene of a Columbia apartment complex where a fire broke out late Monday afternoon.

The Richland County Fire Marshal and investigators are still trying to piece together what caused the fire at 401 Burnside Drive at about 4 p.m. Monday.

Investigators still don't know they cause, but they do know it started on a lower balcony.

In total, 16 apartments received damage and six of the apartments were destroyed. Of those 16 apartments, 13 of them were occupied and three were vacant.

"I don't wish it on nobody," resident Dwayne Stewart said. "This is something I wouldn't wish on anyone. It's really a messed up deal. But these guys are doing the best they can do, so hopefully everything will turn out right."

Residents at the scene said that the smoke detectors were not working inside the apartment building. Columbia fire officials said that the building had smoke alarms, but due to the damage, they couldn't tell if they were operational.

Because Monday was a holiday, many residents were home at the time of the fire, so it's great news to report there were no life-threatening injuries. There were two people transported to the hospital, but everyone else was fine. Four firefighters treated for heat exposure at the scene were also fine.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

