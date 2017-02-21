One sought following drive-by near Lexington County line

Richland County sheriff's deputies are hoping for further information in a shooting case that left one person wounded on Monday night.

According to sheriff's department spokeswoman Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis, deputies responded to the 1300 block of Cactus Avenue after witnesses reported a shooting after 8 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was sitting in his car when the driver of another car drove by and opened fire.

The victim was struck in the forearm by a bullet and was taken to Palmetto Health Parkridge where they were listed as having non-life threatening injuries.

Details, such as a description of the suspect or the car they were driving, are not currently available.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

