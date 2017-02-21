Clemson graduate killed in plane crash in Australia

(Channel 9 via AP). This image made from video shows the site of a plane crash at Essendon Airport in Melbourne, Australia Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. An official says a light plane has crashed into a shopping mall in the city of Melbourne.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (WYFF) -- A Clemson University graduate was on board a plane that crashed in Australia shortly after takeoff in Melbourne and left no survivors, officials said.

Four U.S. citizens were on board the flight, officials said. They were on a golf trip when the pilot reported engine failure.

The HeraldSun.com in Australia reported Glenn Garland was one of the people on the plane. According to his Facebook page he graduated from Clemson University and studied marketing management.

The Herald Sun reported Garland is from Austin, Texas. He retired in 2015 as the CEO of CLEAResult, an energy consulting company.

“Glenn Garland was more than a colleague to me, he was a visionary and a close friend,” Jim Stimmel, CLEAResult co-founder and board member said. “I am devastated to hear of his passing and my heart and thoughts are with his family. We have all lost an incredible man. I am blessed to have known and worked closely with Glenn for many years.”

Greg Reynolds De Haven and Russell Munsch were also on board. They have been identified by their families on social media as two of the victims.

The plane was a charter plane. It crashed into a building near Melbourne's Essenden airport on Tuesday.

Local media reported that the five-passenger plane crashed just after 9 a.m. (Australian time).

Four U.S. citizens were on board the flight, officials said. They were on a golf trip to King Island when the pilot reported engine failure.

Police Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane said no one outside the plane was injured.

Copyright 2017 WYFF. All rights reserved.