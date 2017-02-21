30,000 capacity concert venue opening this spring in rural Orangeburg Co.

A new 200+ acre concert venue in rural Orangeburg County with a capacity of 30,000 people is expected to open in May.

Yonder Field is being built on Log Cabin Road near Homestead Road in Bowman. It promises to merge the amphitheater programming with the festival experience.

The Charleston company that owns Yonder Field said up to 15 concerts will be held there annually. The company projects the venue will contribute $40 million to $50 million to the local economy. Once opened, Yonder Field estimates employment of 300 to 400 seasonal workers.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the county did not put any funding toward the venue and the land was sold by a farming company in the county. Young said the area is zoned to allow an outdoor venue.

While he understands the residents' concerns, he said this may be a good addition for the county. He said there is another big venue that once wanted to build in Orangeburg County.

"Years and years ago, Walt Disney and Disney World wanted to locate in Santee, South Carolina," Young said. "The mentality of us not wanting that there had Disney World to locate in Florida and not Santee."

The 218-acre venue will feature mostly country music artists.

"Because of the specific location we're able to actually have a market of about 5 million people within a two-hour drive." Yonder Field Vice President and General Manager Stacie White said.

Some people in the area are not happy about the probability of noise and traffic bustling through their small town. They tell WIS they did not find out about the venue until months after construction began, learning through the grapevine that the massive outdoor concert venue would be built in the neighborhood. The amphitheater is located behind a home and across the street from another.

"We live here because of this, because we can have the quiet," said Bruce Wiles. "What are y'all going to do when we can't live in our houses because the noise is so bad?"

Wiles' home is a stone's throw away from the upcoming amphitheater. He and his family have lived on Log Cabin Road more than 60 years combined.

Yonder Field used Sound Image, a Nashville-based company, to measure the impact any sound from the venue will have on surrounding neighborhoods. According to the study, the majority of the sound will be directed away from homes.

"The closest house will only hear a decibel of around 65 db which is a normal conversation So basically, if they have the TV on or a fan in the room they'll hear absolutely nothing," White said.

Wiles is also concerned about more traffic driving through his neighborhood and the possibility of concertgoers drinking and and driving.

"My grand kids live on Tim Rod Lane. Who's going to protect them if they want to ride their bicycles on the road or if they just want to play out in the yard?" Wiles asked. "We don't know what crazy people are gonna be coming up!"

White said neighbors' concerns are a top priority. She has promised to do her best to address their questions and concerns.

Wiles said he'll have the sheriff's department and county council members on call every night he is disturbed by the noise and traffic. He told WIS If he can't sleep, they won't be able to sleep, either.

