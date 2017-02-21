FIRST ALERT: Here comes the rain on Tuesday night - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Here comes the rain on Tuesday night

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
Connect
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The chance for rain is on the increase as Low pressure moves to the south and fires off some showers our way late this afternoon through Wednesday. We'll have temperatures well above normal until a strong cold front moves through by Sunday. Even then it will not bring cold air, just cooler conditions.

  • Tuesday: Partly cloudy, 30 percent chance of showers late, highs middle 70's
  • Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, 40 percent chance of showers, highs middle 70's
  • Thursday: Partly cloudy, highs upper 70's
  • Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and very warm, highs lower 80's

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly